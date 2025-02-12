Over 9,000 Endangered Animals Counted in Altyn-Emel National Park Census

ASTANA – A recent wildlife census in Altyn-Emel National Park recorded over 9,000 endangered animals, including 5,500 goitered gazelles, 3,600 kulans, and 190 argali, the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources reported on Feb. 7.

To conduct the survey, seven groups of 20 specialists worked in clear, windless conditions, using direct observation and track analysis to count the animals. The annual census helps track population trends and assess the effectiveness of conservation measures.

The steady growth of ungulate populations has allowed conservationists to expand reintroduction efforts.

Last year, 87 kulans were successfully resettled in the Altyn Dala, Ile-Balkhash, and Sozak forestry reserves, helping restore the species to its historical habitats. The census plays a crucial role in guiding these initiatives, ensuring the long-term survival of Kazakhstan’s endangered wildlife.