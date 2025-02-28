News Digest: Foreign Media on Middle Corridor, Kazakhstan’s Ballet Stars and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest highlights Kazakhstan’s judicial system, the growth of the Middle Corridor and more.

Kazakhstan, France weigh roping in French companies for growth of Middle Corridor

French companies may participate in the development of logistics infrastructure under the auspices of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, as discussed by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport, Marat Karabayev, and the Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan, Sylvain Guiaugue, during their meeting in February, Trend reported on Feb. 27.

During the talks, the parties discussed the potential for cooperation in transport infrastructure, civil aviation and logistics. Special emphasis was placed on the development of transport routes aimed at strengthening economic ties and enhancing trade relations between Kazakhstan and France.

Particular attention was paid to resuming direct air services between Astana and Paris. The Kazakh side proposed that French airlines take advantage of the “open skies” policy to launch flights to Kazakhstan.

Middle Corridor becomes important route for businesses in South Korea and Japan

The Danish transport and logistics corporation Maersk has successfully completed its first trial cargo transportation from Japan through the Middle Corridor, Azernews reported on Feb. 24.

The transportation route covered key points, including Nagoya (Japan), Qingdao (China), Xian (China), Poti (Georgia) and Ambarly (Türkiye).

Maersk emphasized that this successful transportation demonstrates the potential of the Middle Corridor as a critical trade route, offering an integrated and efficient logistics solution for businesses seeking to connect Asia and Europe.

Kazakhstan set to continue modernizing judicial system with IACA

Kazakhstan is paving the way for judicial modernization with the help of the International Association for Court Administration (IACA), Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with IACA President Pamela Harris, Trend reported on Feb. 27.

During the meeting, Tokayev emphasized that ensuring the rule of law and reforming the judicial system are crucial for building a just and effective legal framework.

Kazakhstan’s digital court reforms suggests live streaming trials can bolster justice

Modern Diplomacy published an expert article on Feb. 27, stating that the trend of expanding the use of digital tools in the judiciary has reached Kazakhstan, which has been incorporating live-streamed court hearings to enhance transparency and public engagement.

According to Kazakh officials, with over 1,176 electronic courtrooms in operation, judicial services are now accessible remotely, with the aim of ensuring that legal proceedings continue efficiently without geographical constraints.

The article points out that the success of digital transformation in the judicial system is closely tied to the country’s broader technological advancements. Kazakhstan has taken steps to modernize its public administration, investing in smart cities and data-driven policymaking. The author concludes that Kazakhstan’s experience with live-streaming court cases could contribute to discussions on judicial transparency and public engagement in Europe.

How digital innovation is transforming urban life and driving economic growth in Astana

Kazakhstan is embracing smart city innovations to improve urban life and drive economic growth. In Astana, technologies such as AI, 5G and intelligent transport systems are driving sustainability and efficiency, Euronews reported in its Feb. 28 East-West Connect episode.

Real-time bus tracking, electric transport and a super app for city services are transforming daily life. Projects supported by Astana Innovations are creating demand for IT professionals and new business opportunities.

With rapid urbanization, Kazakhstan is looking to expand globally and establish itself as a smart city leader.

Meet the rising stars of Kazakh ballet at Astana’s world-class academy

Euronews dedicated its Feb. 19 episode of Modern Nomads to Kazakhstan’s brightest ballet stars, who are blending classical techniques with Kazakh traditions and making Astana a global hub for the art form.

The Kazakh National Academy of Choreography and the Astana Ballet Theatre work hand in hand to nurture young talent.

Rising star Torgyn Leben is already winning prestigious awards, while accomplished dancers such as Akkali Turgali and Ainur Abilgazina have made the leap to professional careers.

With a distinctive Kazakh style that blends classical ballet with traditional movements, these artists are taking the art form to new heights and inspiring the next generation.