Kazakhstan’s Special Forces Units Win Silver at SWAT Challenge in Dubai

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Sunkar special forces unit earned silver at the prestigious SWAT Challenge in Dubai, where over 100 teams from 80 countries tested their skills in a series of challenging tactical operations on Feb. 1-5. Kazakhstan’s all-female Tomiris team also made waves, securing second place in their category.

Participants underwent intense tests including tactical and assault operations, hostage rescues, and obstacle courses.

Other teams from Kazakhstan also performed impressively, with the National Security Committee’s Arystan Team and SSN Aktau, as well as the Sardar and National Guard units, placing within the top ten.