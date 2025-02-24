Kazakhstan’s Ile-Balkhash Reserve May Soon See Birth of Turan Tiger Cubs (Video)

ASTANA – Turan tigers Bogdan and Kuma, who arrived from the Netherlands in September 2024, have started mating at the Ile-Balkhash Reserve in Kazakhstan.

This marks a significant milestone in their adaptation process, proving they have comfortably adjusted to their new environment. The conditions provided by Kazakh specialists have allowed the tigers to thrive and begin reproducing.

“The adaptation process focused on developing their territory and minimizing stress factors, which has been essential for the tigers’ well-being. The fact that they are now mating indicates that they feel safe and settled in their new home. This provides hope for the future, as the possibility of tiger cubs being born could play a vital role in establishing a new population of Turan tigers in Kazakhstan,” reported the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources’ press service on Feb. 22.

The tiger reintroduction project in Kazakhstan began in 2018 with the support of WWF and UNDP. Now, the program has entered a new phase, with plans to release tiger cubs born in enclosures and individuals brought from Russia’s Far East into the wild. This reintroduction of the Turan tiger is part of Kazakhstan’s broader efforts to restore ecosystems and strengthen biodiversity.