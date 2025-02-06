Kazakhstan’s Alimkhanuly to Defend IBF, WBO Titles Against Unbeaten Ngamissengue in Historic Fight

ASTANA – Undefeated Unified Middleweight World Champion, Kazakhstan’s boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly is set to make history as the first Kazakh Unified World Champion to defend his titles in his homeland against Congolese-French boxer Anauel Ngamissengue on April 5 at Astana-based Barys Arena.

“April 5 will be a memorable night as I defend my WBO and IBF world titles against a top opponent. Many fighters turned down this opportunity, so I credit Anauel for accepting the challenge. The fans in Kazakhstan and everyone watching worldwide will see something special,” said Alimkhanuly.

Kazakhstan boasts a proud tradition in boxing, with over 23 Olympic medalists and global legends such as Gennady Golovkin, Serik Sapiyev, and Vassiliy Jirov. However, this will mark Kazakhstan’s first-ever world title defense in modern history, showcasing the country’s emergence as a force on the global boxing stage.

This groundbreaking event will be the debut promotion for Nomad Promotions, an ambitious company with a mission to elevate Kazakh boxing to new heights. Making history from day one, the event represents a bold statement of intent to bring world-class boxing to local fans.

“This is everything fight fans dream of. Two undefeated fighters, two world titles on the line, and one historic night. Organizing this historic night has been a labor of love for our team. We are committed to developing the sport of boxing in Kazakhstan, and there is no better way to do that than by hosting a world title fight featuring our very own Janibek Alimkhanuly,” said Promoter of Nomad Promotions Scott Murray.

Tickets for the upcoming event will go on sale from Feb. 10, with exclusive pre-sale access available here. The fight will be aired on ESPN+ in the United States.