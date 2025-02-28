Kazakhstan Sets $52 Billion Investment Goal, Launches Investor Protection Measures

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is targeting an investment goal of 26.2 trillion tenge (US$52 billion), which requires at least a 35.2% increase in investments compared to last year’s performance.

Baglan Bakbergenov, deputy director of the Investment Policy and Financial Sector Development Department at the National Economy Ministry, stated this during a Feb. 27 Central Communications Service briefing. He highlighted the need for regions with underperformance in 2024 to achieve an average increase of 50% or more to meet the goal.

In 2024, the total volume of investments in fixed assets reached 19.4 trillion tenge (US$38.5 billion), representing 91% of the annual target, and showing a 7.5% increase compared to 2023, which saw 17.6 trillion tenge (US$35 billion) in investments.

Rizat Smagulov, deputy head of the Service for the Protection of Public Interests at the Prosecutor General’s Office, introduced new initiatives to improve investor support. He outlined the launch of the Green Corridor, a system designed to simplify conditions for investors by reducing permit processing times, lowering qualification requirements, and easing land and communication installation processes.

A digital investment platform has also been launched to ensure transparency and efficiency. It automates notifications to the prosecutor’s office if violations or barriers are detected.

A prosecutor’s filter mechanism has also been introduced to protect investors from unlawful government actions, such as unjustified inspections or contract terminations. This mechanism has already proven effective, with over 700 decisions, including 310 inspections and 250 administrative proceedings, blocked by prosecutors. In total, 140 officials have been penalized for violating investors’ rights.