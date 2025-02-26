Kazakhstan Reviews Proposals from Global Reactor Suppliers for First Nuclear Plant 

ASTANA — The Interdepartmental Commission for the Development of the Nuclear Industry of Kazakhstan convened on Feb. 25 to review proposals from potential suppliers for the country’s first nuclear power plant (NPP).

The commission, consisting of representatives from state bodies and organizations within the nuclear and energy sectors, is evaluating reactor technologies to meet Kazakhstan’s growing electricity needs. Key priorities for the project include safety, reliability, and environmental sustainability, reported the Energy Ministry’s press service.

As part of an open, competitive selection process, proposals from leading global reactor suppliers, including CNNC (China, HPR-1000), Rosatom (Russia, VVER (Water-Power Reactor)-1200), KHNP (South Korea, APR-1000, APR-1400), and EDF (France, EPR1200), are being assessed. The shortlisted companies have already received detailed questions regarding technological solutions, safety measures, financing, and environmental concerns.

The final decision will be made after thorough consideration of all factors in the best interest of Kazakhstan.

According to a government decree, Kazakhstan has designated the Zhambyl district of the Almaty Region as the site for its first NPP, Kazinform reported on Feb. 25.