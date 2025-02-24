Kazakhstan Participates in Mother Language Day at UNESCO

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s permanent delegation to UNESCO participated in events dedicated to the International Mother Language Day at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, annually commemorated worldwide on Feb. 21.

The celebration featured panel sessions attended by speakers and representatives from the academic community, international and non-governmental organizations, and the diplomatic corps. The discussions addressed the protection and promotion of multilingualism, linguistic diversity, the status of endangered languages, and the achievements and challenges of multilingual education across different countries.

In his address, Askar Abdrakhmanov, Kazakhstan’s permanent delegate to UNESCO, highlighted the country’s systematic efforts to support the development of the state Kazakh language, notably in the context of digital technologies and artificial intelligence, reported Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

According to him, Kazakhstan ensures the rights of various ethnic communities living in the country to learn and use their mother tongue, along with Kazakh, by supporting engaged educational institutions, media outlets, theaters, and cultural associations.

In this regard, Abdrakhmanov emphasized the special role of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and has become essential in safeguarding interethnic cohesion in the country.

During the event, Kazakh musician Aigerim Yersainova performed on the kobyz, playing a piece by Korkyt Ata, the great sage and musician whose legacy is inscribed on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The events at UNESCO once again underscored the importance of preserving and promoting mother languages and cultural diversity, which plays a crucial role in fostering peace and mutual respect among peoples.