Kazakhstan, Nigeria Strengthen Ties in Digital Economy and Investment

By Zhadyra Omarova in International on 28 February 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Nigeria are enhancing cooperation in digital technology, investment, and business development following a series of meetings between government officials and business leaders, reported on Feb. 26 the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Alibek Kuantyrov met with Bosun Tijani. Photo credit: gov.kz

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alibek Kuantyrov met with Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy Bosun Tijani to discuss collaboration in e-government, fintech, and space technology. Both sides agreed to explore joint initiatives in the digital sector.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Algeria Anuarbek Akhmetov and the representatives from the Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry agreed to support Kazakh and Nigerian companies in entering each other’s markets and exploring joint venture opportunities.

The meetings between Kazakh and Nigerian entrepreneurs seek to expand trade, launch joint projects, and localize production in energy, mining, finance, transport, logistics, and agriculture.


