Kazakhstan, Germany Strengthen Strategic Partnership

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko discussed ways to develop a strategic partnership with Germany on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 16, reported the ministry’s press service.

He met with Robin Wagener, a member of the Bundestag and coordinator of the German Foreign Ministry for inter-societal cooperation with Central Asia and head of the Bundestag delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. The Kazakh official also met with Bundestag member Nils Schmid, the speaker on foreign policy issues of the Social Democratic Party of Germany.

They reviewed potential cooperation in political, trade, and economic spheres, mentioning the outcomes of the second Central Asia + Germany summit, which took place in Astana last September.

The officials stressed the significance of the Joint Declaration on Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany and the results of activities on key bilateral platforms such as the Intergovernmental Working Group, the Kazakh-German Business Council, and the Berlin Eurasian Club.