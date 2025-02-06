Kazakhstan, Georgia Focus on Expanding Trade and Transport Collaboration

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu met with Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili on Feb. 6 to discuss strengthening bilateral relations in political, economic, and cultural sectors, with a focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, transport, and agriculture.

Nurtleu and Botchorishvili expressed their shared commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation, notably, in the economic sphere, with a focus on fulfilling agreements to expand collaboration. The Kazakhstan-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was highlighted for its pivotal role in coordinating efforts, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The counterparts also acknowledged the significant potential for growth in transportation, logistics, and agriculture, underscoring their intention to boost cooperation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), which has seen a notable increase in cargo transshipment. Additionally, the ministers exchanged views on regional and international agenda, reinforcing their constructive partnership within international organizations.

The meeting took place during Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s official visit to Kazakhstan.

Kazakh and Georgian Prime Ministers Explore Railway Innovations

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze visited the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national company’s office, where the Georgian delegation was introduced to the digital solutions implemented in Kazakhstan’s railway industry, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

The two countries are working together within the joint venture Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd., which focuses on enhancing the multimodal services of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

In 2024, Kazakhstan’s exports to Georgia grew by 34%, and transit through Kazakhstan increased by 40% compared to 2023. Overall, the transportation volume between the two countries in 2024 reached 4.7 million tons. Over the past four years, the volume of transportation between Kazakhstan and Georgia has increased ninefold, while shipments along TITR have risen sixfold.