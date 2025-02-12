Kazakhstan Experiences Record Low Emigration and Positive Migration Balance in 2024

ASTANA — In 2024, the number of people leaving Kazakhstan for permanent residence in another country reached its lowest level since the country’s independence, with approximately 12,800 individuals departing, a 20% decrease from the previous year.

According to the country’s first credit bureau, the number of individuals arriving for permanent residence in Kazakhstan exceeded 29,900, reflecting an 18% increase from 2023.

Regarding the destinations of those leaving Kazakhstan in 2024, the majority (approximately 70%) relocated to Russia, with Germany being another popular choice, accounting for 16% of departures.

On the other hand, the top countries of origin for those arriving in Kazakhstan were Uzbekistan (approximately 40% of arrivals) and Russia (27%). Additionally, there was notable immigration from China (7%) and Mongolia (5%).

These figures suggest a significant shift in Kazakhstan’s migration dynamics, as the country continues to attract a growing number of permanent residents while experiencing a marked reduction in emigration.