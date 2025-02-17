Kazakhstan Enhances Strategic Partnership with Hungary

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the high level of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary during a Feb. 17 meeting with Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, who arrived in Astana on an official visit, reported Akorda.

Tokayev expressed satisfaction with the progress in implementing the agreements signed during his state visit to Budapest last year, emphasizing that their continued implementation will further deepen bilateral cooperation.

Szijjártó noted that his visit focused on substantive discussions with Kazakh ministries and departments to advance the practical implementation of previous high-level agreements.

The parties reviewed key issues on the bilateral agenda, focusing on strengthening trade, economic, investment, energy, and banking ties.

Tokayev awarded Szijjártó the Dostyk (Friendship) Order of the II degree for his contribution to the development of Kazakh-Hungarian relations.