Kazakhstan Concludes Asian Winter Games with Impressive Medal Count

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s national team earned 20 medals, including four gold, nine silver and seven bronze, to finish fourth in the overall team competition at the 2025 Asian Winter Games concluded on Feb. 14 in Harbin, China.

According to the National Olympic Committee (NOC), Kazakhstan’s gold medals were secured by biathlete Vladislav Kireyev in the singles event, the freestyle acrobatics team, the short track relay team, and the men’s national ice hockey team.

Kazakhstan made history with its first gold in freestyle acrobatics, defeating two strong Chinese teams. The country also earned its first-ever short-track gold, marking a breakthrough in the sport. Meanwhile, the men’s hockey team won the Asian Winter Games title for the fifth time.

The silver medals were won by speed skater Yevgeny Koshkin, the women’s and mixed short track teams, the men’s and women’s national ski teams, skier Konstantin Bortsov, biathlete Vadim Kurales, the men’s biathlon team and the mixed-team freestyle skiers.

Winners of the bronze medals included cross-country skier Olzhas Klimin, the men’s cross-country skiing team, figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov, the team sprint speed skaters, freestyle acrobat Ayana Zholdas, the women’s synchronized freestyle acrobatics team and the women’s biathlon relay team.

Beyond their achievements, Kazakh athletes showed strong team spirit throughout the Games. Short-track skaters, hockey players and the women’s curling team were often seen supporting fellow competitors from the stands.

The team also stood out with exclusive hoodies and sweatshirts featuring children’s drawings and well-wishes. Created in collaboration with the local Arqymaq brand, the collection became a signature look for the delegation.

The NOC noted that the initiative has become a cherished tradition, allowing fans to support the Olympic family by purchasing a limited-edition collection at the local stores.

The national team included 137 athletes competing in ten disciplines across six sports.

The next Asian Winter Games will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2029.