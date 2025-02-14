Kazakhstan Wins Gold in Men’s Hockey, Silver in Women’s at 2025 Asian Games

ASTANA – As the 2025 Asian Games in Harbin come to a close on Feb. 14, Kazakhstan celebrates impressive achievements on the ice. The men’s hockey team secured the gold medal after defeating Japan 5-0 in the final. The women’s hockey team also made history by winning a silver medal, while figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov earned a bronze in men’s figure skating, according to the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

On Feb. 13, Mikhail Shaidorov, 20, the leader of Kazakhstan’s men’s figure skating team, competed in a free program with new content. Despite battling an illness and a slight fever, Shaidorov remained focused and dedicated. Though his performance began with a few missteps, he fought through the difficulties and executed strong elements that earned him a third-place finish and the bronze medal.

“Today was quite a tough day, but in the end, I was pleased with my performance. I haven’t skated with such content yet, and the scores seem to be normal,” Shaidorov said, reflecting on his performance.

The official closing ceremony of the 2025 Asian Games will take place at 5 p.m. Astana time.