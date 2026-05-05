Tokayev Highlights AI Ambitions at GITEX Forum, Meets Global Tech Leaders

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the country’s ambition to become a fully digital state within three years as he visited the GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus 2026 exhibition and held talks with global technology leaders on May 4.

The event, part of the global GITEX platform, brought together international companies, investors and innovators to showcase the latest developments in artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

AI projects and digital infrastructure in focus

During his visit, Tokayev was presented with the capabilities of the Al-Farabium supercomputer, which is being used for an AI assistant deployed in the contact center of Kazakhtelecom.

The Kazakh President was also briefed on initiatives in the banking sector aimed at building a regulated ecosystem for digital assets, including the issuance of tokenized financial instruments on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

In the transport and logistics sector, Tokayev reviewed digital platforms such as KEDEN and SmartCargo, designed to streamline customs procedures and integrate services across multiple government agencies.

Defense innovation ecosystem launched

Tokayev also visited the Defense Tech innovation center, an initiative led by the Ministry of Defense to accelerate the development of domestic technologies for national security and the armed forces.

A coordination office has been established at Astana Hub to connect government bodies, startups and research institutions, while a new Defense Tech IT Park in Almaty showcases advanced solutions developed by local companies.

Meetings with global tech leaders

On the sidelines of the forum, Tokayev held a series of high-level meetings with international technology executives.

In talks with Kai-Fu Lee, CEO of 01.AI and founder of Sinovation Ventures, President Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to building a strong AI ecosystem. The sides discussed cooperation in education, localization of advanced technologies and joint innovation projects.

Tokayev also met with Executive Vice President of the Dubai World Trade Centre Trixie LohMirmand, where discussions focused on developing Kazakhstan’s digital economy and expanding cooperation through international technology platforms. LohMirmand noted that GITEX serves as a key platform for fostering global partnerships.

Focus on data infrastructure and smart cities

During a meeting with Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight AI, the sides discussed the development of AI infrastructure, including the proposed Data Center Valley project aimed at expanding computing capacity and digital services.

Pramotedham expressed interest in participating in the initiative, while Tokayev highlighted the success of Presight AI’s Smart City project in Astana, noting plans to expand similar solutions to Almaty.

Tokayev emphasized the role of Almaty as a key technology hub, home to nearly one-third of Kazakhstan’s IT companies and a growing ecosystem of startups, investors and international partners.

The forum, he said, reflects Kazakhstan’s readiness to actively participate in shaping the global digital agenda.