Kazakhstan’s Winter Games Success Continues with Biathlon Gold and Cross-Country Silver

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national team had an impressive showing at the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, winning two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal on Feb. 11.

According to the National Olympic Committee, the men’s freestyle acrobatics team made history with a gold medal in synchronized jumps, thanks to Sherzod Khashirbayev and Roman Ivanov. In women’s freestyle skiing, Ardana Makhanova and Ayana Zholdas secured bronze medal.

After the award ceremony, Khashirbayev expressed his gratitude towards the Kazakh people and shared his plans, reported Kazinform.

“Now the main goal is the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. We will continue training and make every effort to earn a chance to the Olympics,” he said.

Also, Vladislav Kireyev won gold medal in the biathlon men’s 10-kilometer sprint, while Vadim Kurales secured the silver medal.

On Feb. 12, women’s cross-country skiing team won the silver medal in the 4*5 kilometer relay, with Ksenia Shalygina, Kamila Yelgazinova, Angelina Shuryga and Nadezhda Stepashkina contributing to the success.

The men’s cross-country skiing team also won bronze medal. The team included Konstantin Bortsov, Nail Bashmakov, Olzhas Klimin and Vladislav Kovalev.

Since the start of the games, Kazakh athletes have won three gold, seven silver and five bronze medals.