Kazakhstan Presents Cultural Heritage at Passport DC Festival in Washington

ALMATY – More than 5,300 visitors explored Kazakh traditions, music and cuisine as the Embassy of Kazakhstan took part in the annual Passport DC Festival on May 2 in Washington DC, the United States, presenting the country’s cultural heritage to the American public.

The event brought together over 70 embassies in the U.S. capital, offering visitors a glimpse into the cultural diversity of Washington’s diplomatic community, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the Kazakh embassy, guests were welcomed with a traditional yurt set up according to nomadic architectural principles, creating an authentic atmosphere of the Kazakh steppe.

Visitors enjoyed live performances of traditional music played on the dombra, as well as folk dances and songs that drew strong interest from attendees. The embassy also introduced guests to key elements of Kazakh customs and family traditions.

Among them was tusau kesu, a symbolic ceremony marking a child’s first steps and wishing them a successful future. Visitors also learned about betashar, the traditional unveiling of the bride, which is included in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, and syrga salu, a traditional engagement ritual.

The cultural program was complemented by national cuisine, beverages and handmade crafts, offering visitors a taste of Kazakhstan’s culinary traditions. Kazakh diplomats also presented information on the country’s history, modern development, as well as its tourism and investment opportunities.

Participation in the festival provided an opportunity to strengthen cultural ties and promote Kazakhstan’s identity abroad, while engaging directly with the American public through interactive and immersive experiences.