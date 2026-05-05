Almaty Opens Kazakhstan’s First Crematorium

ASTANA – Almaty has launched Kazakhstan’s first crematorium, marking a significant development in the country’s urban and public health infrastructure.

The facility, now part of the City Pathological Anatomical Bureau under the Public Health Department, offers cremation as a voluntary and environmentally regulated alternative to traditional burial practices, the city’s akimat (administration) reported on April 30.

Equipped with modern Czech-made technology, the crematorium features two high-capacity furnaces with multi-stage gas purification systems designed to minimize emissions and meet strict environmental standards. Each cremation takes around two hours, and the facility can perform up to eight cremations per furnace daily.

The process is carefully regulated, from the reception and identification of the body to cremation and the return of the ashes to relatives. The complex also provides farewell rooms and organized memorial services, ensuring families can participate in the process in a respectful setting.

The crematorium’s staff have received specialized training abroad, and all procedures are carried out in line with sanitary and ethical standards.