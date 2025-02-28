Kazakhstan, China to Boost Cargo Transport via Trans-Caspian Route

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and China agreed to increase cargo volumes along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), reported on Feb. 26 the press service of the Transport Ministry.

This was announced during the meeting between Vice Minister of Transport Maxat Kaliakparov and China’s Vice Minister of Transport Li Yang at the 15th meeting of the Transport Cooperation Subcommittee in Urumqi.

“The Chinese officials are interested in increasing cargo shipments to Europe via Kazakhstan using road transport,” reads the release.

Last year, the countries digitized the permit exchange system for cargo transportation, doubling the number of trips.

The parties also explored opportunities to boost passenger transport, expand air travel routes, and open new aviation corridors. This spring and summer, up to 124 passenger flights per week will operate between Kazakhstan and China.

Additionally, an agreement was reached to allow unrestricted cargo flights.

Earlier, it was reported the construction of the Moiynty – Kyzylzhar railway line will reduce the Trans-Caspian international transport route by 150 kilometres.