Kazakhstan, Belgium Unite for Global Business Education 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Belgium have launched their first international dual-degree program, the Global Executive MBA (GEMBA), developed by Almaty Management University (AlmaU) in partnership with Antwerp Management School (AMS) in Belgium. The program was officially introduced on Feb. 18, reported the AlmaU’s press service.

GEMBA aims to strengthen Kazakhstan’s role as an emerging international education hub. Participants will have the opportunity to study at top global institutions, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States, Singapore Management University, Antwerp Management School, and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich.

Kazakh Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and head of the Mission of Kazakhstan to the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Margulan Baimukhan emphasized that GEMBA enhances the country’s position as a center for training global business leaders.

“The connection we are creating today is shaping the future of education and leadership in Kazakhstan and Central Asia,” said Baimukhan.

He noted that interest in Belgian higher education among Kazakh students has been rising, with approximately 100 Kazakh students currently enrolled in Belgian institutions, up from 30 in 2019.

“Kazakhstan and Belgium also maintain economic cooperation. In 2023, the Kazakh-Belgian Business Council was established, and two meetings have already been held. Trade turnover between the two countries reached 456 million euros (US$ 479 million) in 2024,” he added.

Henri Vantieghem, the ambassador of Belgium to Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan highlighted Belgium’s economic and cultural strengths, noting that despite its small size, the country has a highly developed economy and a strong quality of life rooted in centuries-old humanist traditions.

“Our countries have previously initiated academic cooperation through Ghent University, and I am pleased that the partnership between Antwerp Management School and AlmaU through the GEMBA program will become another important step in strengthening Belgium-Kazakhstan relations in business education,” he said.

AlmaU President Assylbek Kozhakhmetov called the GEMBA launch a strategic step toward regional and international leadership development.

“This program combines cutting-edge business approaches from Europe, Central Asia, the United States, and Singapore. Our graduates will gain not only an MBA but also a unique international experience that will equip them to drive transformational change in their companies, industries, and economies,” he said.

The event featured a networking and reception format, allowing participants to discuss trends in business education while fostering business connections between Kazakhstan, Belgium, and the EU.