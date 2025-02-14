Kazakh Senate Approves Law Granting Special Status to Turkistan

ASTANA — The Senate, the upper house of the Kazakh Parliament, approved a law granting special status to Turkistan city during a Feb. 13 meeting chaired by Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev, according to the Senate’s press service.

The provisions aim to establish legal conditions for Turkistan’s development as Kazakhstan’s spiritual, cultural, historical, and tourist center. It ensures the protection of its historical and cultural heritage and the preservation of the uniqueness of spiritual sites.

Even before the law was adopted, Turkistan’s development was a priority. Kazakh Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev said one factor hindering tourism growth in Turkistan is the lack of international and domestic flights.

However, by the end of 2024, the number of tourists from abroad had doubled compared to 2023. Now, 16 new aircraft are planned for the country’s fleet.