Kazakh, Kyrgyz Officials Explore Collaboration in Space and Digital Industries

ASTANA — Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Adylbek Kasymaliev, the chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers and head of the Presidential Administration, visited the Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary Space Center and the Digital Government office on Feb. 25 to discuss potential partnerships in the space and digital sectors.

During the visit, the Kazakh side showcased advancements in Earth remote sensing and space monitoring technologies, demonstrating their applications in natural resource management, agriculture, emergency response, and environmental monitoring, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

At the Digital Government office, the Kyrgyz delegation was introduced to digital solutions, such as the Social Wallet project, which proactively delivers targeted state support to citizens, and the Digital Family Card system, which tracks social well-being across more than 6 million families.

Additionally, the officials exchanged insights on artificial intelligence applications in public administration, highlighting tools like the eOtinish platform for handling citizen and business appeals, the eNotary system, and the National AI Platform. The meeting underscored Kazakhstan’s innovative initiatives in digital government, with over 10 million users accessing services through the eGov mobile app. Nearly 1,000 services are available to citizens through the service, and 72 million have been provided.

Kasymaliev, who arrived on his first official foreign visit to Astana, also held bilateral talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev earlier this day.