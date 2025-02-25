Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic Explore New Cooperation Opportunities

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic aim to explore new opportunities to expand trade, accelerate the launch of the Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex on their border, and enhance transit and transport cooperation.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized these priorities during a Feb. 25 meeting with Adylbek Kasymaliev, the chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers and head of the Presidential Administration, who arrived on his first official foreign visit to Astana, reported Akorda.

Kasymaliev highlighted the strengthening of political, trade, economic, water, energy, cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries. He assured that all tasks set by the leaders of both countries are being developed in close cooperation with their Kazakh counterparts.

During talks with Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, it was noted that mutual trade reached $1.7 billion last year. The discussions also covered ongoing border checkpoint upgrades to increase capacity.

Bektenov focused on ensuring water supply along the Shu and Talas rivers, maintaining the Kirov Reservoir, and bolstering regional energy security.

In tourism, they discussed developing cross-border eco-routes, active tourism infrastructure, and attracting investment in the hotel businesses.

In cultural and humanitarian cooperation, Kazakhstan plans to hold Days of Kazakh Cinema in the Kyrgyz Republic this year. Additionally, discussions are underway on opening branches of Kazakh universities in the Kyrgyz Republic.