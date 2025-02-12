Kazakh Invest Announces Key Achievements for 2024

ASTANA – Kazakh Invest national company released a comprehensive report on Feb. 11 detailing its significant achievements in 2024 with a total of $15.7 billion in investments, which accounts for 63% of all investments in North and Central Asia.

Among the most notable accomplishments in 2024 was completing 45 major projects, with a total value of $1.3 billion, resulting in more than 6,000 new jobs. These projects span various industries, from healthcare and manufacturing to mining and industrial development. Some key projects included Roche’s oncology drug production facility, Carlsberg’s soft drink manufacturing plant, and the establishment of a tungsten ore deposit mining complex by Jiangxi Copper Corporation.

Additionally, 40 new construction projects, valued at $10 billion, are underway in Kazakhstan. These ventures include high-profile investments from multinational corporations, such as KIA’s car production facility in the Kostanai Region, PepsiCo’s new potato chips production plant in the Almaty Region, and Lihua Group’s cotton and textile cluster in the Turkistan Region.

Kazakh Invest also signed five investment deals, valued at $2 billion, with major global companies, including Masdar, Orbis, Orhun Medical, Silk Way Energy, and Shinline.

Throughout 2024, Kazakhstan hosted 15 major investment events, including the highly anticipated KGIR-2024 forum, facilitating agreements worth $7 billion.

The company’s targeted approach towards coal chemistry, deep grain processing, and petrochemicals has proven fruitful. This strategy has attracted significant interest from four large companies, which are now set to implement new projects in Kazakhstan.

Kazakh Invest also reported on 30 new project initiatives.

The launch of the National Digital Investment Platform further enhanced the ease and efficiency of attracting investments, providing a user-friendly tool for international investors to explore opportunities in Kazakhstan.

Kazakh Invest has also resolved 115 questions related to ongoing projects, representing a total value of $50 billion.