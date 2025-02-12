ICAO to Develop Master Plan for Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Industry Until 2050

ASTANA — The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will develop a comprehensive master plan for the growth and modernization of Kazakhstan’s civil aviation sector by 2050.

Kazakh Ministry of Transport and ICAO signed an agreement for the creation of the strategic master plan at the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025, taking place in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 10-12, reported the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan on Feb. 11.

The document will help outline the future direction of Kazakhstan’s civil aviation industry, addressing areas such as airport development, air navigation, airline expansion, flight safety, aviation security, and the liberalization and accessibility of air transport.

The ICAO’s expertise and leadership in aviation development strategies will guide the plan to turn Kazakhstan into the largest regional aviation hub. The plan focuses on sustainable growth and modernization in line with national goals.

Kazakhstan is the first country in Central Asia and the CIS to establish a strategic partnership with ICAO, marking a significant step in enhancing the country’s transit and transport potential.