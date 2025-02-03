Dimash Qudaibergen’s “Smoke” Hits American Music Charts

ASTANA – Dimash Qudaibergen’s song “Smoke” climbed the United States (U.S.) music charts, reaching 32nd place on the iTunes Top 100 on Jan. 30, reported Dimashnews.com.

The song also entered Amazon’s Top 10 in the Best Sellers in Songs category and claimed the first spot in Best Sellers in Pop.

“Smoke,” released on April 26, 2024, combines folk vibes with electronic elements and high-pitched vocals. Qudaibergen composed the song himself, with lyrics by Candice Kelly and Dmytro Gordon.

In January, publications in Argentina, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. highlighted Qudaibergen’s unique talent, strong life position, and highly cultured personal qualities.

“Dimash Qudaibergen is rapidly emerging as one of Asia’s most celebrated artists, captivating audiences worldwide with his unique fusion of neoclassical, popera, Kazakh folk, and contemporary music,” wrote Haute Living, an American lifestyle magazine.