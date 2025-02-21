Deputy Minister Reveals One Place in Kazakhstan That Will Take Your Breath Away

ASTANA – Towering limestone cliffs, endless horizons, and surreal landscapes – Bozzhyra is a sight to behold. Located in the Mangystau Region, this natural wonder is the one place that will take your breath away, said Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev in a recent interview with The Astana Times, and he explains why.

“We started our journey from Aktau [an administrative center of the region]. It was a pandemic year. The quality of the road – it was just built – so it was brilliant. Very comfortable driving beautiful landscape, what we call a great steppe, so limitless,” said Yerkinbayev.

“Then, you meet a lot of camels – beautiful, big camels, hundreds of them, which is very unique. You cannot see them in Almaty or Astana. Then, suddenly, we got close to the Karakiya. This is not a region. It is an area (…) which is one of the lowest points in Asia,” he explains.

The scenery then turns to a mountain, which, he noted, locals call ‘tiramisu’ because it resembles a cake.

“At the bottom, it is brownish, then it is yellow, like cream. Then it is pink, like a gem, and then it is brown, like chocolate,” said the official.

“Then, suddenly, this Mars landscape appears – Bozzhyra. It is a huge area. You cannot see the end up to the horizon. Huge white, chunky horns, not the mountains, but horns are appearing, rising up from the bottom. When you think that eight million years ago, it was the bottom of the Tethys Ocean, it makes you feel freezing,” he said.

Over ten million years ago, where Bozzhyra now stands, the ancient Tethys Ocean stretched vast and deep. What was once a thriving underwater world was left to the mercy of time, wind, and water. Yerkinbayev said one can still find bones of ancient animals there.

The iconic Azu Tisteri, which means fangs in Kazakh, became the face of Bozzhyra. These two monolithic limestone spires rise nearly 200 meters into the sky, reflecting how nature can sometimes play sculptor, crafting forms that stir the imagination.

At their foot is the most popular spot for travelers to set up camp and capture unforgettable photos. Yet, the ultimate vantage point lies not at the base but atop the plateau that stretches high above the valley.

Reaching Bozzhyra is an adventure in itself. The nearest city is Aktau, which is a 300-kilometer drive.

Yerkinbayev is sure that there is no place like Bozzhyra in the world.

For those who want to watch the full interview, head to The Astana Times YouTube channel.