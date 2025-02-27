Atyrau Plant Earns Certification, Unlocking Access to 100+ Global Markets

ASTANA — AtyrauNefteMash, a leading Kazakhstan oil and gas equipment manufacturer, received a certification from the American Petroleum Institute (API) with the support of the North Caspian Project (NCOC) operator on Feb. 26.

According to Khabar TV channel’s report, the certification confirms that its products meet international industry standards and opens access to global markets in over 100 countries.

Speaking at the event, NCOC Managing Director Giancarlo Ruiu praised the contributions of Kazakh partners and reaffirmed NCOC’s commitment to supporting local manufacturers, including assisting them in obtaining international certifications.

“This certification is crucial, as oil and gas extraction in harsh climatic and industrial conditions requires rigorous safety and environmental standards. The API 650 monogram is one of the key certifications that ensure compliance,” said Yerlan Mukai, Deputy Managing Director of NCOC.

NCOC has placed orders worth $18 billion with Kazakh suppliers and service companies. AtyrauNefteMash has played a vital role in major national projects, including the construction of Kazakhstan’s first petrochemical complex and the modernization of the Atyrau Oil Refinery.

According to Saltanat Adilova, General Director of AtyrauNefteMash, the complexity of contracts awarded to the company has steadily increased over the years. The new API certification further reinforces the quality of its products.

NCOC supports more than 60% of domestic producers of goods and services. Through its local content development program, the company has helped 13 major Kazakh enterprises expand and enhance their production capabilities, strengthening the country’s industrial potential.