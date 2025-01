ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair an expanded meeting of the Kazakh government on Jan. 28, reported Akorda.

The meeting will sum up the outcomes of Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development in 2024 and formulate the key tasks for the government.

Reports are expected from Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, National Bank Chairman Timur Suleimenov, and regional governors.