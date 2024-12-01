Uralsk: Historic and Cultural Gateway

Editor’s Note: The Astana Times continues its series of articles, Exploring Kazakhstan, City by City, in the marvelous city of Uralsk. We are setting out to unveil the rich diversity of cities to bring you closer to the heart and soul of Kazakhstan.

ASTANA – Uralsk, the West Kazakhstan Region’s administrative, industrial, historical, and cultural center, was founded in 1613. Nestled in the northern Caspian lowland, it sits on the picturesque plains along the right bank of the Ural River, which stretches 1,082 kilometers through Kazakhstan, and the left bank of the Chagan River.

A city with cultural legacy

Historically, Uralsk served as a vital trade gateway between Asia and Europe, hosting one of the routes of the Great Silk Road. It has been a settlement of the Golden Horde, part of the Kazakh Khanate, and the capital of the Ural Cossacks, withstanding the turmoil of peasant wars and revolts, including the Yemelyan Pugachev uprising in the 18th century. The city’s complex history is reflected in its architecture, where diverse cultures and traditions intertwine.

For journalist Arai Kumasheva, who grew up in Uralsk, the city holds a special place in her heart.

“For me, Uralsk remains one of the cleanest cities, thanks to its green spaces and limited industrial activity,” she said. “In most places, there are four seasons, but here we experience six. Towards the end of May, we often have heavy rains known locally as “Kuralai.” This period coincides with the birth of saiga calves, as “Kuralai” translates from Kazakh to mean a baby gazelle or saiga. Another significant weather event occurs between April 10-20, a sharp cold snap we call “Bes Konak” (five guests)”.

Kumasheva then shared a legend explaining the origins of the term “Bes Konak.” According to the story, five carefree guests, thinking that spring had arrived, left their yurt for a walk. But as they stepped outside, they were taken by surprise as the sunny skies turned suddenly cloudy. Unable to shield themselves from the strong winds and frost, they froze where they stood.

Economic growth and regional potential

The West Kazakhstan Region is rich in natural resources, particularly oil and gas, with the Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field standing out as one of the world’s largest. Experts estimate the field’s reserves at nine billion barrels of condensate and 48 trillion cubic feet of gas, attracting over $28.3 billion in investments.

Uralsk continues to thrive as an economic hub for the region. From Jan. to Oct. 2024, the region’s industrial output reached three trillion tenge (US$5.87 billion), marking a 1.2% increase compared to the previous year, with Uralsk contributing 140.4 billion tenge (US$274 million), underscoring its importance to regional development.

The gross regional product (GRP) for the first half of 2024 was 2.147 trillion tenge (US$4.2 billion), showing a 1.3% increase. Goods production accounted for 57.4%, and services made up 34% of the GRP, reflecting a balanced economy.

Architectural highlights

The city is home to numerous significant landmarks that reflect the city’s complex past including notable sites from the 18th and 19th centuries, such as Pugachev’s House, the Old Cathedral, the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, the Ataman’s House, and the City Park of Culture and Recreation and others.

Uralsk has always drawn creative minds and historical figures. The city was visited by prominent Russian authors such as Alexander Pushkin, who came in 1833 with his friend Vladimir Dahl to gather material for The History of Pugachev and his novel “The Captain’s Daughter”.

“The city is also the birthplace of renowned composers such as Kurmangazy, Dauletkerey, and Dina Nurpeisova, as well as celebrated artists like Khadisha Bukeyeva. The literary and artistic legacies of poets and writers, including Hamza Yesenzhanov, Tahir Zharokov, Kadyr Myrzaliyev, Sagingali Seitov, and Zhuban Moldagaliyev, continue to influence and shape Uralsk’s cultural identity,” said Kumasheva.

At the heart of Uralsk’s historical core lies the Mikhailo-Arkhangelsky Cathedral, the oldest building in the city, founded in 1741. For two centuries, it served as the main church of the Ural Cossack Army, hosting military assemblies. During the Pugachev Rebellion, it became a fortress. In the Soviet era, the cathedral was repurposed as a museum for regional history and the Pugachev uprising. After its restoration to the Orthodox Church in 1989, it remains a symbol of the city’s deep heritage.

Built-in 1825 by Ataman Davyd Borodin, this quarter-long building became the residence of Ural Cossack leaders. Today, part of the house hosts the Pushkin Literary Museum, while another section serves as a hospital. It is a protected historical monument.

Kumasheva shared her admiration for this building, one of the oldest and most respected in the city. Its facade is adorned with memorial plaques marking the visits of prominent figures.

The building was constructed according to the design of the Italian military architect Michail Delmedino.

Kazakhstan’s one of the oldest museums, the Regional History Museum was founded in 1836. Located in a former craft school, now an architectural monument, it showcases a range of artifacts from the Bronze Age to modern independent Kazakhstan. Special exhibits focus on the ethnographic and art history of the region, with materials detailing the life and work of key figures from the Western Alash Orda.

Kumasheva also highlighted the museum dedicated to the memory of Manshuk Mametova, a legendary machine gunner who became the first Kazakh woman posthumously awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union. The museum is located in the house where her family lived before World War II, and the exhibits offer a poignant reflection of Mametova’s life and bravery.

Surrounding natural wonders

Uralsk’s cultural richness extends to its green spaces. Nearby, Khan’s Grove, located at the confluence of the Ural and Chagan rivers, is a historical forest park named after the Bokei Khan. It remains a popular recreational area, offering boat rides, concerts, and other outdoor activities.

Uralsk is also surrounded by natural wonders, including wildlife sanctuaries and the Konyskerei Cave, located around 230 kilometers away. The Akkum Desert, a 10-kilometer stretch of desert near the Egindykol settlement, is another unique site for travelers.

Located on the outskirts of the West Kazakhstan Region, approximately 200 kilometers from Uralsk, lies the village of Orda, home to a site of great historical significance for Kazakhstan. Known as Khan Dzhangir’s City or the Khan’s Headquarters of the Bukei Horde, this area is a remarkable complex of early 19th-century wooden architecture. Today, many of its buildings have been carefully restored, protected as state heritage, and incorporated into a museum complex that stands as an architectural monument to the era.

The Khan’s Headquarters spans a vast, enclosed territory that once served as the residence and administrative center for Kazakh khans. The site features a museum, mausoleums, and the burial grounds of khans and their families, offering a deep dive into the region’s storied past.

Visitors can also explore the preserved mansions of khans and merchants, the treasury, and other historical buildings that remain intact. Nearby, the pine forests planted by Bukei Khan continue to thrive, adding a natural touch to this historically rich location.

The complex includes a hotel, allowing guests to stay and immerse themselves fully in the site’s history.

