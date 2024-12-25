President Tokayev Expresses Condolences to Azerbaijani President Over Plane Crash Tragedy

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his deep sorrow upon learning of the plane crash involving Azerbaijan Airlines near Aktau city on Dec. 25, Akorda press service reported.

In his message, President Tokayev extended heartfelt condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the victims’ families, and the people of Azerbaijan.

The President instructed establishing a State Commission to address the incident, while the government formed a separate commission to investigate the causes of the crash.

The accident involved an Embraer 190 aircraft, flight number J2-8243, traveling from Baku to Grozny. The plane made an emergency landing three kilometers from Aktau. Aboard the aircraft were 67 people, including five crew members. Initial reports from the Kazakh Ministry of Transport confirmed the passengers included 37 Azerbaijani citizens, six Kazakh citizens, three Kyrgyz citizens, and 16 Russian citizens.

According to preliminary data from the Kazakh Emergency Ministry, 29 people survived, including two children, and were taken to hospitals.

In response, the Transport Police Department has launched a pre-trial investigation. Azerbaijani officials have also traveled to Kazakhstan to assist with the situation.

Aktau residents responded immediately to an urgent call for blood donations following a plane crash near the city on Dec. 25, demonstrating an outpouring of support for the victims.