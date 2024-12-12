Kazakh Government Allocates Returned Assets to Construct New School in Ulytau Region

ASTANA – The Kazakh government allocated over 1.2 billion tenge (US$2.3 million) from recovered illegally acquired assets to construct a new school for 80 students at the Manadyr station in the Zhanaarka district of the Ulytau Region.

The present school is the only educational institution in the region. It was constructed in 1981, and an extension was completed in the 2000s. Despite having a design capacity of 60, the school is now overcrowded, with 123 children enrolled. The Prime Minister’s press service reported on Dec. 12 that there are no chemistry, biology, physics, or geography laboratories, gym, workshop, or labor rooms at the school.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2025. Implementing the project will increase the number of student places and create the necessary comfortable conditions for teaching children per modern educational requirements.

Previously, the funds were allocated to build a kindergarten for children with special needs in Aktobe, a sports complex in the Zerenda village in the Akmola Region, a music school in the Temirlan village in the Turkistan Region, a sports complex for gifted children-athletes in Arkalyk, a new dormitory for the Sairam Auxiliary Boarding School-College complex in Shymkent, a rehabilitation center for children with musculoskeletal disorders in Astana, a training center for people with special needs in Almaty and complete the construction of a hospital complex in Ridder town.