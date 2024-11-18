Returned Assets Fund Kindergarten for Aktobe Special Needs Children

ASTANA – The Kazakh government allocated 7.8 billion tenge ($15.6 million) from recovered illegally acquired assets to finance the construction of a kindergarten for children with special needs in Aktobe.

With the launch of the kindergarten, 300 children will get education and correctional services. The institution will include everything needed for children’s comfort, growth, and education, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Nov. 18.

Today, there are over 2,523 children aged 3 to 6 years with special educational needs in the region, 1,320 of whom get preschool education. Currently, there are four special correctional kindergartens in the region. The implementation of the project will create the necessary infrastructure and expand the scope of development and education of children with special needs.

Previously, the funds were allocated to build a sports complex in the Zerenda village in the Akmola Region, a music school in the Temirlan village in the Turkistan Region, a sports complex for gifted children-athletes in Arkalyk, a rehabilitation center for children with musculoskeletal disorders in Astana, and a training center for people with special needs in Almaty.