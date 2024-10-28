Kazakhstan Allocates US$24.6 Million in Recovered Assets to Social Projects

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has directed 12 billion tenge (US$24.6 million) from recovered illegally acquired assets to fund social projects, the Asset Recovery Committee reported on Oct. 28.

The four agreements signed with registry entities included a project to construct a modern cultural center in Almaty, covering over 3,000 square meters with specialized and universal halls, such as exhibition spaces, educational sites, and leisure areas. The center will offer free rehearsals and master classes to socially vulnerable groups.

Another project is a multi-story residential building in Shymkent, which will be transferred to state ownership for further provision to vulnerable families.

Earlier, the Kazakh government allocated funds from returned assets to build a sports complex in the Akmola Region and renovate a music school in the Turkistan Region.