Returned Assets Fund Dormitory for Sairam Boarding School-College Students

ASTANA – The Kazakh government decided to allocate over 2.6 billion tenge (US$4.9 million) from returned illegally acquired assets from the Special State Fund to finance the construction of a new dormitory for the Sairam Auxiliary Boarding School-College complex in Shymkent.

The facility is built for 300 students, with separate buildings for boys and girls, a medical block, a canteen, playrooms, and other amenities. The dorm will meet all modern standards.

Today, 363 individuals attend the Sairam Auxiliary Boarding School-College special complex. The construction of the new building will eliminate the scarcity of spaces in the present dormitory, which can only accommodate 120 students. The facility was constructed in 1975. Due to a lack of living space, some classrooms at the educational institution have been converted into children’s bedrooms. Sixty-seven students are compelled to study at home. The new dormitory will provide children with a safe place to reside and receive a high-quality education.

Previously, the funds were allocated to build a sports complex in the Zerenda village in the Akmola Region, a music school in the Temirlan village in the Turkistan Region, a sports complex for gifted children-athletes in Arkalyk, a rehabilitation center for children with musculoskeletal disorders in Astana, a training center for people with special needs in Almaty, a kindergarten for children with special needs in Aktobe, a school in the village of Zhamansor in the Atyrau region, and the completion of the construction of a multidisciplinary hospital complex in Ridder.