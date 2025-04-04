Kazakhstan Localizes Production of American Agricultural Machinery

ASTANA – The Agromash localization center in Kostanai has launched the production of self-propelled, trailer, and mounted equipment for the U.S. company John Deere, the Prime Minister’s press service reported on April 3.

This became a crucial step in the development of domestic mechanical engineering and the introduction of advanced technologies in Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector after last year’s refusal to subsidize imported tractors and combines, which contributed to localization.

Agromash President Dinara Shukizhanova attributed the launch to economic reforms and industrial cooperation with John Deere.

“This is a historic moment. With such high-tech projects, we are not just creating new jobs and adopting innovative technologies but forming an engineering mindset in Kazakh citizens,” she noted.

The Eurasia Group, John Deere’s official representative in Kazakhstan, will continue to sell and service the machinery while also delivering digital solutions for the country’s agricultural sector. The project also includes additional investments in education and workforce training, including agronomists, engineers, machine operators, and IT specialists.

Over the next five years, three modern service centers will be established to serve as key platforms for implementing digital technologies and improving the efficiency of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial complex.