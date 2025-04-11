President Tokayev Addresses Global Trade Tensions During Shymkent Visit

ASTANA – During the working visit to Shymkent on April 11, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the local public, highlighting Kazakhstan’s economic resilience, the importance of unity, and the government’s response to global economic challenges.

Tokayev noted Shymkent’s strong entrepreneurial spirit, emphasizing that nearly 140,000 small and medium-sized enterprises contribute to over half of the city’s economy.

Global trade tensions

Addressing concerns over international market instability, the President spoke of the escalating global trade tensions and the threat of a worldwide trade war. He pointed to the uncertainty triggered by tariff confrontations and appreciated the temporary 90-day moratorium announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, calling it a rational move toward resolving trade conflicts through negotiation.

“We are not just talking about another recession, but about a possible fundamental crisis affecting the foundations of the world economy with the most serious consequences for the entire system of international relations. We are carefully analyzing the situation and taking into account all possible risks. No matter how difficult it is, Kazakhstan will not deviate from the planned strategic course of comprehensive modernization. We will continue to implement major projects in the areas of infrastructure, transport, industry, agriculture, digitalization and other areas. And, of course, the state will fulfill its social obligations,” he said.

Despite the global challenges, Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s good economic figures, reporting a 5.8% GDP growth in January-March. He attributed this achievement to key sectors such as transport, construction, industry, and trade.

“In case of an exacerbation of the global crisis, we will be able to use the funds of the National Fund and gold and foreign exchange reserves. I am sure that in the current conditions, domestic entrepreneurs will show exceptional activity and responsibility, because they are the ones who are capable of selflessly working despite any difficulties. It is time to focus not on words, but on concrete actions. We need to unite and work with full dedication,” he said.

Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to the principles of open trade and free movement of goods and services. Located at key trade routes between East and West, North and South, Kazakhstan has both a geographic advantage and a historical mission to foster global trade and regional collaboration.

The President underlined that Kazakhstan will continue to prioritize good-neighborly relations, emphasizing that stability and peace in the region is a vital national interest,