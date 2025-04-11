CIS Foreign Ministers Gather in Almaty to Deepen Ties and Launch New Initiatives

ASTANA – The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Foreign Ministers convened in Almaty on April 11 to discuss the international agenda and the current state and future of cooperation within the organization. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing collaboration and strengthening the CIS’s multifaceted potential.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu stated that the commonwealth continues to serve as a valuable platform for open dialogue, coordinated action, and the steady strengthening of comprehensive ties among member states, reported the ministry’s press service.

“Kazakhstan is interested in the development of our organization and is determined to strengthen its multifaceted potential,” he said.

Special focus was given to the institutional development of the commonwealth, enhancing coordination, and advancing initiatives proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Nurtleu highlighted partner support, noting major projects like the Volunteer Forum, Commonwealth Fair, and Academic Capital of the CIS.

To mark the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II, the meeting participants agreed to award the honorary title of the City of Labor Glory. 1941-1945 to Astana, Almaty, Karagandy and other cities of the CIS countries.

The next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers will be held in Dushanbe in October ahead of the CIS Summit.