Five Kazakh Female Boxers Win Gold at Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Thailand

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s five female boxers won gold medals at the ASBC Asian Elite Women Boxing Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

They are Yeldana Talipova in the 81-kilogram weight category, Viktoriya Grafeyeva (up to 60 kilograms), Aida Abikeyeva (up to 63 kilograms), Natalya Bogdanova (up to 70 kilograms) and Gulsaya Yerzhan (up to 81 kilograms), reported the National Olympic Committee on Dec. 10.

Bronze medals were awarded to Aigerim Sattybayeva (up to 48 kilograms), Zhazira Orakbayeva (up to 52 kilograms), Ulzhan Sarsenbek (up to 57 kilograms), Milana Safronova (up to 66 kilograms) and Diana Magauiyayeva (up to 75 kilograms).