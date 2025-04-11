What to Do This Weekend in Astana and Almaty: Top Picks for Culture Lovers

ASTANA – Take a break this weekend and recharge after a busy workweek by immersing yourself in incredible concerts, thrilling sports events, and unique cultural experiences. The Astana Times has picked the top things to see and do this weekend.

Astana

Lecture – Concert of the Turan ensemble on April 13

Turan reveals the beauty of authentic sounds, evoking images of the past and drawing the audience into this rich tradition. For 15 years, the band has performed at the world’s finest stages. The ensemble, celebrated for showcasing the music of the Great Steppe globally, will not only masterfully perform national melodies but also share the history of Kazakh musical instruments. Don’t miss the chance to experience this art and hear the true sounds of Kazakh instruments.

Venue: Qazaqconcert hall; 10/1, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Swan Lake” ballet on April 12

Experience the timeless beauty of Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” in a breathtaking ballet performance. This beloved tale from folklore follows a maiden cursed to live as a swan by dark forces. Prince Siegfried vows to save her, but fate leads him to a tragic betrayal.

A masterpiece of classical ballet, “Swan Lake” captivates both newcomers and longtime fans. With stunning grace and precision, the dancers bring this story of love and destiny to life.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Chamber Music: From the Silver Age to the Present on April 13

Enjoy a refined evening of chamber music, from the romantic elegance of the Silver Age to modern compositions. Performed by the Astana Opera’s leading soloists, this concert promises a journey through diverse musical eras and emotions.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

VTB League Match on April 12

Feel the adrenaline of top-tier basketball in this high-energy VTB League showdown. With teams from across the league battling it out on the court, expect fast-paced action, fierce competition, and an electric atmosphere. A thrilling experience for both die-hard fans and casual spectators.

Venue: 45 A, Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Personal Exhibition of Works by Ivan Stadnichuk April 9 – May 4

Explore the work of Ivan Stadnichuk – a talented Kazakh artist known for his bright colors and emotional paintings. This exhibition marks 112 years since his birth and features more than 50 pieces in oil and watercolor. The artworks come from his family’s private collection and museum archives. You’ll see heartfelt portraits, gentle still lifes, and vivid landscapes – all showing the beauty and emotion of his unique style.

Venue: The Abylkhan Kasteev State Museum of Arts; 22/1, Koktem-3 District.

Nomad Wrestling on April 12-13

A thrilling mix of sport and show – Kazakhstan’s modern wrestling scene is here to surprise and entertain.

Venue: Sadu Arena; 128/7 B, Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Sham Auen: Korean Drama Music by Candlelight on April 13

Fall under the spell of beloved K- drama soundtracks in a magical candle lit atmosphere. Perfect for romantics and fans of Korean culture.

Venue: Aubakirova Art Space; 140, Karasay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

Linkin Park Tribute Show concert on April 12

Relive the anthems of a generation. A powerful tribute concert dedicated to Linkin Park’s greatest hits.

Venue: 236, Rozybakieva. Tickets are available here.