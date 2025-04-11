SCO Nations Reaffirm Commitment to Open and Fair Global Trade Ahead of Autumn Summit in China

ASTANA – The countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) support a non-discriminatory multilateral trading system, according to the organization’s statement published on April 10.

“The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) support an open, transparent, fair, inclusive and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core and are committed to promoting an open global economy.

The SCO member states reaffirm the importance of discussing development matters in the work of the WTO and emphasize the need to maintain open, inclusive, sustainable, stable, diversified and reliable global supply chains,” reads the SCO statement.

This autumn, China will host the SCO summit in Tianjin.