Airports in Astana, Almaty Win Top Honors at 2025 Skytrax World Airport Awards

ASTANA – Skytrax World Airport Awards 2025 recognized Kazakhstan airports in Astana and Almaty as leaders in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Central Asia.

Almaty International Airport received two prestigious awards as the World’s Best New Airport Terminal and Best Regional Airport in Central Asia & CIS.

Astana’s Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport has been awarded the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards 2025 in a new category – Best Staff among airports in Central Asia and the CIS. This is the first recognition of the quality of service from the staff, which becomes especially valuable against the background of three previous victories of the airport in the nomination Best Regional Airport in Central Asia and CIS, reported airport’s press service on April 9.

The award is based on the results of an independent global passenger survey covering more than 100 countries and reflects recognition of the efforts of more than 2,000 airport employees who provide safety, comfort and high quality service to millions of travelers every day.

In recent years, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport has repeatedly become a leader in regional ratings and remains the most important air hub in Central Asia.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are the international awards considered the Oscars of civil aviation. The awards are based solely on the results of an independent passenger survey, with no jury or paid participation, making them one of the most objective indicators of quality in the aviation industry.