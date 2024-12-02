China, Uzbekistan Introduce Visa Free Travel for 30 Days

ASTANA – Uzbekistan and China signed an agreement on Dec. 1 allowing citizens to travel to both countries without visas for 30 days.

“As part of the implementation of the agreements reached between the Leaders of Uzbekistan and China, today together with my colleague we signed the agreement that allows our citizens to travel without visa for 30 days. It is another step towards making more intense exchanges and facilitating trade and people-to-people ties,” reads Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov’s statement.

China and Kazakhstan have agreed on mutual exemption from visa requirements in 2023.