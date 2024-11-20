Quryltay-2024 Brings Together Ethnic Kazakhs From Southeast, East Asia in Kuala Lumpur 

ASTANA – Kuala Lumpur hosted the inaugural Quryltay-2024 (Congress in Kazakh) conference on Nov. 18, bringing together ethnic Kazakhs from Southeast and East Asia.

According to Kazinform, the event, organized by the Kazakh diaspora in Malaysia under the auspices of the Otandastar Foundation and with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in Malaysia, became an important platform for discussing the key topics of cultural and economic interaction within the Kazakh diaspora. The Quryltay participants held three panel sessions to discuss Kazakh culture and language, cross-border connections and doing business in Malaysia.

In his opening speech, Kazakh Ambassador to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbayev emphasized that the shared sense of belonging to the Kazakh people unites Kazakhs around the world into a strong community, and each Kazakh, wherever they are, contributes to Kazakhstan’s development.

President of Otandastar Foundation Daniyar Kadyrov highlighted the key aspects of the foundation’s activity and stressed the importance of international cultural initiatives in raising Kazakhstan’s global recognition. He also pointed out that the main goal of such meetings is to unite Kazakhs around the world.

Quryltay-2024 forum brought together representatives of diasporas, ethnographers, and cultural and art figures from Kazakhstan, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, and other countries in the region. The event became another step towards the creation of a united community of Kazakhs living abroad.