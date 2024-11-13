President Tokayev Meets with Foreign Leaders, Deepens Strategic Partnerships at COP29 Summit

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with leaders of several countries on the sidelines of the 29th Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change on Nov. 12 in Baku, Azerbaijan, reported Akorda.

With President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Tokayev highlighted Finland’s role as a reliable and proven partner of Kazakhstan in Northern Europe and the European Union as a whole.

Noting the successful implementation of joint projects involving Finnish companies in engineering, pharmaceuticals, and industrial engineering, the Presidents affirmed their commitment to expand collaboration in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. Tokayev also conveyed support for Finland’s chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and both leaders agreed on an exchange of visits to deepen political and economic ties.

With President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló, Tokayev expressed Astana’s intention to strengthen friendly ties and bilateral cooperation, defining Guinea-Bissau as one of Kazakhstan’s significant partners on the African continent. He noted that despite the geographical distance the two countries have good prospects for partnership, particularly in agriculture, logistics, and information and communication technologies.

With Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening political and economic cooperation. He highlighted Kuwait’s potential as a key investor in Kazakhstan. He agreed to enhance trade and economic ties, primarily through joint investment projects and multilateral formats, including the Central Asia-Gulf Cooperation Council partnership.

With President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, Tokayev discussed potential growth in political, trade, and economic relations, exploring cooperation within international organizations. Kagame praised Kazakhstan’s political and socio-economic advancements and expressed interest in expanding cooperation.

Tokayev held brief meetings with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Moldova Maia Sandu, President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. He also met with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar University, Ahmed El-Tayeb, and the President of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Council, Salvatore Sciacchitano.