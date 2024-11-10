Kazakhstan’s Ancient City Legacy Meets Frontiers of Space Exploration in Kyzylorda

Editor’s Note: The Astana Times continues its series of articles, Exploring Kazakhstan, City by City, in the marvelous city of Kyzylorda. We are setting out to unveil the rich diversity of cities to bring you closer to the heart and soul of Kazakhstan.

ASTANA – Kyzylorda, once the Soviet capital of Kazakhstan, has transformed into a vibrant city, connecting travelers to the region’s ancient city sites, sacred mausoleums, and the iconic Baikonur spaceport.

Spread on the banks of the Syr Darya River, bordering the Kyzylkum desert in the southeast and Aryskum sands in the north, Kyzylorda makes a push to increase inbound tourism. This article takes a look at its top destinations – from ancient cities nearby to the world’s oldest cosmodrome, Baikonur .

Brief history of the former capital city

One version of the city’s origins suggests it was established in 1817 during the Kokand Khanate as the first fortress, or kurgan, along the Syr Darya River. Due to the distinctive white brick used in its mosque’s interior, the fortress was named Akmeshit, meaning white mosque.

In 1853, Russian forces led by General Perovsky captured the fortress from Kokand defenders under Yakub-bek, renaming it Fort Perovsky. Soviet power was later established in Perovsk in 1917.

From 1925 to 1927, Kyzylorda briefly served as the capital of the Kazakh Autonomous Socialist Soviet Republic before the capital was moved to Almaty.

During its time as the capital, Kyzylorda saw the establishment of secondary and specialized educational institutions and research institutes dedicated to fields such as land surveying, veterinary science, and bacteriology. All that laid the foundations for the city’s development.

Today, few people know that Kazakhstan’s first professional theater troupe—now the Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater, named after Mukhtar Auezov—was founded in Kyzylorda in 1925. The first issues of what is now the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper were printed in Kyzylorda. The city also became the birthplace of the popular Kazakh Radio station.

Sightseeing places in the modern city

In the lovely city of Kyzylorda, there are a handful of locations worth paying attention to for a day trip.

Nothing opens up a city like a long ramble on foot, which can start at the central square of Kyzylorda, which recently underwent reconstruction. One could see the Kyzylorda Regional Musical Drama Theater, named after Kazakh singer and composer Nartai Bekezhanov, on one side and historic buildings on the other.

To unearth a detailed history of the city, visit the Kyzylorda Regional Museum of Local History. Established in 1939, the museum houses many treasured exhibits, including batyr’s (Kazakh warrior) armor, cannon barrels used during the capture of the Akmeshit fortress, and a collection of coins once circulated along the Silk Road trade routes. It is located in a unique architectural complex, the former Russian Orthodox Church of the Perovsk Kazan Mother of God, built between 1890 and 1895.

A little mosque in the city center reveals a century of religious history in Kyzylorda. The oldest Aitbai mosque in the city is a nationally significant architectural monument in Kazakhstan.

Ancient city-sites

With its magnificent ancient sites, the Kyzylorda Region could compete with the city for the admiration of visitors.

The middle reaches of the Syr Darya and the foothills of the Karatau Mountains are now an extensive urban settlement of pre-industrial times, with ancient cities like Oghuz’s ancient capital Zhankent (Yangikent), an important trading center on the Silk Road Syganak, and Chirik-Rabat. The last one was the residence of Saka chiefs, located 300 kilometers southwest of Kyzylorda.

The deserts and vastness of the Kyzylorda Region have inspired poets and zhyraus (singer) from the ninth century. The most famed among them was the Kazakh philosopher, thinker and creator of the kobyz (stringed musical instrument) known as Korkyt Ata.

Korkyt Ata memorial complex was built as a tribute to its namesake in 1980. The complex is around a two-hour drive from Kyzylorda and attracts foreign tourists with its unusual architecture and legends related to the famous figure.

Gateway to Baikonur

Kyzylorda is also a gateway for Kazakhstan’s spaceport Baikonur, the world’s oldest cosmodrome.

Established by the Soviet Union in 1955, Baikonur became a historic landmark with the launch of the first artificial satellite and the groundbreaking achievement of Yuri Gagarin becoming the first human in space in 1961. This event solidified the cosmodrome’s place in space exploration history.

Traveling to Baikonur requires planning due to its unique status and controlled access as part of Russian-leased territory in Kazakhstan. Many travelers visit Baikonur as part of organized tours, especially during rocket launches. These packages generally include permits, accommodations, guided access to the cosmodrome, and the option to witness a live launch if scheduled.

Kyzylorda is the nearest major city, which has an airport with domestic flights within Kazakhstan. You can take a train or drive around 240 kilometers from Kyzylorda to Baikonur.

The most convenient way to reach Kyzylorda is to connect through Astana and Almaty by air, followed by a train or a short flight to the city.

