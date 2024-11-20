Kazakhstan, Serbia Expand Partnership With Focus on Investment, Trade & Agriculture

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić identified priority areas for cooperation, including investment, industry, mining, agriculture, healthcare, innovations, and new technologies at a Nov. 19 press briefing in Belgrade, Akorda reported.

Kazakhstan and Serbia plan to launch joint projects in manufacturing, transport and logistics, green energy, and the military-industrial complex. Tokayev also underlined cooperation in the agro-industrial complex. Given Serbia’s extensive agricultural experience, the presidents agreed to expand mutually beneficial ties.

“Kazakhstan is ready to export industrial, food, and other goods to Serbia. Serbia also has great potential for exporting products to Kazakhstan. We agreed to make the most of the available opportunities, which should be facilitated by the intensification of the activities of the intergovernmental commission. A decision was also made to resume the work of the business council,” said Tokayev.

Tokayev congratulated Serbia for winning the bid to host Expo 2027 and invited Vučić to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan next year.

Vučić noted the productive and meaningful nature of the talks held on a wide range of topics.

Kazakh President met with the Prime Minister of Serbia

During the talks with Prime Minister of Serbia Miloš Vučević, Tokayev called on the governments of Kazakhstan and Serbia to join efforts to implement the bilateral agreements and identify several large economic projects to enhance bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation.

The President also assured that the Kazakh government is ready to support the Serbian business community in implementing investment projects in Kazakhstan.

Vučević confirmed Serbia’s interest in increasing trade turnover and expanding trade, economic, transport, logistics and investment cooperation with Astana.

Vučević focused on areas related to green technologies and energy transition and called for an exchange of experience in this area. He proposed holding business forums on a regular basis, as well as days of Serbia in Kazakhstan and days of Kazakhstan in Serbia.

Tokayev visited the exhibition of products of the Serbian defense industry

Tokayev and Vučić toured the exhibition of military-industrial complex enterprises at the Batajnica Air Base near Belgrade.

Serbia is the region’s leading exporter of military products. The Serbian military sector now exports products to almost 70 nations worldwide, including Bulgaria, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States.

The exhibition featured military equipment, helicopters equipped with Serbian weapons, air defense systems, small arms, all types of artillery ammunition, cartridges, mortar mines and mortars. Serbia’s extensive expertise in this field is valuable for enhancing Kazakhstan’s military capacity.