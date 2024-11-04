Kazakhstan Boosts Flow to Caspian Sea Above Annual Average

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has dispatched 16.7 billion cubic meters of water to the Caspian Sea through the Zhaiyk River since the start of the year, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation on Nov. 4.

The average perennial flow of the river is 9.46 cubic kilometers. This year, the volume of water exceeded the long-term average. The flow of the river is largely influenced by water released from the Iriklinsky reservoir in Russia.

“Since the beginning of the year, representatives of the ministry have held 28 meetings with colleagues from Russia, China and Central Asian countries on transboundary rivers. Negotiations on regulation of water volumes during the flood period will be conducted in an intensified mode,” said Moldir Abdualieva, the ministry’s official representative.

Kazakhstan’s Zhaiyk River is a significant source of fresh water for the northern Caspian Sea.