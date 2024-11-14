Kazakh, French Chefs Offer Gourmet Dinner at Michelin-Starred Kitchen in Paris

ASTANA – Renowned chef from Kazakhstan Artyom Kantsev presented dishes at Paris’s Frédéric Simonin restaurant, boasting a Michelin star and the title of Meilleur Ouvrier de France, during a Nov. 12 four-hands dinner with Simonin.

Kantsev offered a distinctive culinary experience and a fresh perspective on Kazakh cuisine by combining contemporary technology, trends, and Kazakh traditional products, reported Kazinform.

“It was a wonderful day of combining two cuisines, French and modern Kazakh cuisine which is only taking its first steps at home,” said Kantsev.

The menu included a dessert made with dried fruits from Shymkent; low-temperature cooked veal brain with a pillow of spinach and jusai, edamame beans and half-cooked onions; camel meat manti (traditional big dumplings) with kurt (Kazakh national dairy product) sauce, as well as meat tartare marinated in truffle aioli with unagi and sliced ​​radish.

Simonin is the author of the “La cuisine d’un chef engagé” (The Cuisine of a Dedicated Chef in English) book. He glorifies French cuisine globally, promoting social and eco-friendly gastronomy.

“Culinary friendship is an obvious exchange where there are no boundaries, no restrictions, this is for those who are open to culture and cuisine. It is not very pleasant to welcome a chef from Kazakhstan here in Paris,” said Simonin.

The event was attended by Kazakh Ambassador to France and Monaco Gulsara Arystankulova, Deputy Mayor of Paris Pierre-François Logereau, President of French Foreign Trade Advisors Association Sophie Sidos and Honorary President of QazElles Association of Kazakh Women in France Larisa Indzhudzhyan.

“Through this project and gastronomic diplomacy, the QazElles Kazakh Women’s Association in France seeks to contribute to the tendency for rapprochement between the two nations, which is particularly relevant after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Paris early this month. This unique experience with the Michelin starred restaurant is huge for Kazakhstan’s hospitality industry, which, we hope, will lead to further cooperation with the best restaurants of France,” said Indzhudzhyan.